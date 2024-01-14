37,650 Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Bought by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 19.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $19.08. 1,192,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $21.03.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

