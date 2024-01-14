4,094 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Bought by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,723,000 after buying an additional 36,848 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,250,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,347. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $81.89 and a one year high of $100.96.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

