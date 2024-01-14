466,815 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 466,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 120,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sirius XM by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 733,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.