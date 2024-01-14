50,175 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Centene by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Centene by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $78.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $79.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

