580 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Pool by 2.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pool by 1.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Pool by 3.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $381.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.03 and its 200 day moving average is $359.81.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.27.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

