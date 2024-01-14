7,143 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYT) Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Separately, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000.

Shares of MAYT stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF (MAYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. MAYT was launched on Apr 28, 2023 and is managed by Allianz.

