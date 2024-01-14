AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Up 118.2% in December

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $34.64.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

