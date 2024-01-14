Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.61

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.61 and traded as low as $17.56. Absa Group shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 5,771 shares.

Absa Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62.

Absa Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; and savings and investment products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.