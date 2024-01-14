Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires Shares of 4,872 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 394.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.08. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.20. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 318.70%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Compass Point started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

