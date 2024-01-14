Abundance Wealth Counselors Grows Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 30.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 154.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 33.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 1.8 %

BEPC opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $36.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -275.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

