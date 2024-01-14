Aclaris Therapeutics’ (ACRS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their neutral rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.53% and a negative net margin of 534.83%. The company had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $30,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,724 shares in the company, valued at $658,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

