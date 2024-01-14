Adirondack Trust Co. Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,937 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.9% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 230.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,733 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.34. The company had a trading volume of 18,785,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,493,832. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

