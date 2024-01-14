Adirondack Trust Co. Buys 585 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Sempra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sempra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,247,000 after buying an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sempra by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,712,000 after buying an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,735,000 after buying an additional 125,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $75.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,343. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.14.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

