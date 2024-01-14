Adirondack Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,043,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,759,456. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.60 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

