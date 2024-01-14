Adirondack Trust Co. Has $73,000 Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 285.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,277.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,067,000 after purchasing an additional 421,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $82,961,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $56,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $287.52. 129,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,191. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $289.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.22.

View Our Latest Report on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.