Adirondack Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Colin L. Read purchased 1,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,847.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,976.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Colin L. Read purchased 1,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,847.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,976.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary C. Dake purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $98,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,350.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,961 shares of company stock worth $390,952 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

AROW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.12. 36,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,113. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $445.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. Analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arrow Financial

About Arrow Financial

(Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.