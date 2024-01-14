Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 162 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Stryker by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $3.91 on Friday, reaching $312.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,431. The stock has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $248.80 and a 1 year high of $317.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.63.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

