Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 60 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.3% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 36.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.41. 1,955,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,384. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.86 and a 200-day moving average of $266.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

