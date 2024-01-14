Aion Trading Down 7.8% This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $158.52 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00142384 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00037721 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00023554 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004359 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000107 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002272 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

