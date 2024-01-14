Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALKT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alkami Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,258,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,864.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,258,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,864.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 215,900 shares of company stock worth $4,766,869 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 28.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after purchasing an additional 92,155 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Alkami Technology stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.47 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.