Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Has $850,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock traded down $8.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.89. The stock had a trading volume of 123,043,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,759,456. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.60 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

