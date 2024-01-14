Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,832 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 845,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,019. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $33.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

