Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.2% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $55.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,580. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.