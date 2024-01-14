Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,608,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.33. The company had a trading volume of 261,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,572. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.06 and a 200 day moving average of $109.58. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

