Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,265,939 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,265,939 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.22% of Hologic worth $37,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 595.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average of $72.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

