American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.53-5.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.60. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 5.240-5.340 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.18.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $81.49 on Friday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.83.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

