Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 6,900,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:APH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.83. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.