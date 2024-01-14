Analysts Set Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Target Price at $51.20

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

CMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 156.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 50.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CMP stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.51. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $842.74 million, a PE ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 4.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Further Reading

