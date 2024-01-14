Analysts Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

PUBM stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $758.86 million, a P/E ratio of 498.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $63.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $41,106.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,160.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 2,324 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $37,091.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,687 shares in the company, valued at $250,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $41,106.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,160.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,430 shares of company stock worth $1,509,285 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,971,000. State Street Corp raised its position in PubMatic by 471.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 621,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,529,000 after acquiring an additional 546,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PubMatic by 59.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 356,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Holdings Co increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after purchasing an additional 346,503 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

