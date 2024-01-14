Analyzing Akumin (AKUMQ) & Its Competitors

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ – Get Free Report) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Akumin to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Akumin has a beta of -1.05, meaning that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akumin and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -34.67% -1,249.92% -8.42% Akumin Competitors -2,860.47% -386.09% -39.59%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $749.63 million -$156.76 million -0.12 Akumin Competitors $732.79 million -$139.81 million -128.43

This table compares Akumin and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Akumin has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Akumin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Akumin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Akumin and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 0 0 0 0 N/A Akumin Competitors 258 887 1860 29 2.55

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 36.58%. Given Akumin’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akumin has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida. On October 22, 2023, Akumin Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

