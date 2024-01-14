Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

FINS stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $13.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINS. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 41.3% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 218,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 63,774 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 57,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 55,447 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,903,000 after buying an additional 34,541 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.