Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance
FINS stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $13.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.