Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 11.09% of Angel Oak Income ETF worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $807,000. Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 113,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 48,106 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,569,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 412,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 78,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 539,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter.

Angel Oak Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CARY opened at $20.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Angel Oak Income ETF Company Profile

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

