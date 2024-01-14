Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Short Interest Up 19.1% in December

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,550,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 11,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,072,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,342. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.24%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,148,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,870,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,334,000 after acquiring an additional 328,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

