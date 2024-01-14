Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases 360 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $47.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.13. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

