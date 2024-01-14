Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.83

Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.61. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 326,788 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Aqua Metals Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aqua Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 34.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,597 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the third quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 62.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 76,246 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.

