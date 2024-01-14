Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 2,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 401,348 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,919,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $128.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.45. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Further Reading

