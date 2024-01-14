Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 62.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,731 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15,288.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,392,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305,256 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $241,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $171,987,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $148,306,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 11,383,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,308 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

