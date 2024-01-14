Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $429,000 Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

KRG stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.47, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 588.24%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

