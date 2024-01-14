Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,539 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,873 shares of company stock worth $581,966. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average is $63.53. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.81.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.