Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $262.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.39 and a 1 year high of $263.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

