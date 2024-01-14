Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,330 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,330 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $480.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.