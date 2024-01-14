Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,933 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock opened at $124.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.