Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,384 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $27.01 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

