Arista Wealth Management LLC Buys 67,076 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 4.6% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $11,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,616. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

