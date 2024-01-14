Arista Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.61. 625,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,928. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

