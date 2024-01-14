Arista Wealth Management LLC Has $318,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arista Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $40.41. 7,892,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,350,988. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

