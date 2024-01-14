Arista Wealth Management LLC Has $52.15 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,904 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 20.4% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Arista Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $52,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,855,000 after buying an additional 4,546,659 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,159,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,918,000 after purchasing an additional 67,372 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,071,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $80,204,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,837 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 845,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,019. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.23. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $33.44.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

