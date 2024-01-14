Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) versus Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Financial Contrast

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) and Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Arko and Ocado Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ocado Group 3 3 0 0 1.50

Arko currently has a consensus price target of $9.19, indicating a potential upside of 14.41%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Arko is more favorable than Ocado Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $9.14 billion 0.10 $71.75 million $0.34 23.62 Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Arko and Ocado Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than Ocado Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of Arko shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and Ocado Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko 0.49% 16.46% 1.30% Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arko beats Ocado Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services. Ocado Group plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

