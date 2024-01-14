Asio Capital LLC Buys 10,022 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 138.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Generac by 92,616.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Generac by 61.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after buying an additional 475,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Generac by 257.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 495,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,893,000 after acquiring an additional 357,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GNRC traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $123.50. The stock had a trading volume of 724,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.07. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Get Our Latest Report on GNRC

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.