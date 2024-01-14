Asio Capital LLC Buys 286 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Oppenheimer cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.57. 1,016,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,546. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.48 and its 200-day moving average is $211.25. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

